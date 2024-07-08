The extent of destruction caused by the war in the Gaza Strip may have led Hamas to lighten its demands in the hostage and ceasefire negotiations, The Associated Press reported on Monday citing several Middle Eastern and US officials.

AFP reported on Sunday that Hamas backed down from its demand for a permanent ceasefire as a condition for the negotiations.

The AP report states that messages from several senior Hamas officials in Gaza urged the group’s exiled political leadership to accept the ceasefire proposal pitched by US President Joe Biden.

The messages, shared by a Middle East official familiar with the ongoing negotiations, described the heavy losses Hamas has suffered on the battlefield and the bad conditions in the Gaza Strip.

The report would back up Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's assertion on Sunday that "the Prime Minister's strong stance against attempts to stop the IDF's operations in Rafah is what brought Hamas to the negotiating table."