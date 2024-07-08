Major Jalaa Ibrahem, who was killed by antitank fire in Gaza, will be laid to rest on Monday.

His brother Gazaa Ibrahem eulogized him on Kan Reshet Bet: "My little brother Jalaa was a brave warrior. Despite all his victories, despicable men managed to fire an antitank missile at him and he fell defending the homeland. Statistics don't skip over anyone, and unfortunately, it's our turn. We will continue in his path and we will continue to wear the uniform, we are all in this.

"Jalaa was a very successful kid, 25 years old, he will stay young forever. He always aspired to be the best. Unfortunately, our family is familiar with bereavement. We lost my grandfather in a confrontation in Tulkarm, there, he received a Medal of Distinguished Service. My father continued the legacy while raising his children - we are 11 children at home who understand that we must defend the homeland," he added.

"The education that I, my siblings, and Jalaa got is that the Israeli flag is constantly flown at home," the brother explained. "We all knew from day one that we would be part of the defense of the country. There are six brothers and five sisters. The sisters are in education and the brothers are all in the military - the two older ones are in the police and Border Police and we are four Engineering Corps officers. We were four engineers, now we are unfortunately only three."

He continued and shared: "It's difficult for our mother but we always support her. We have the people of Israel's support and I have been receiving countless messages. I send support to the 601st Battalion, my brother's D Company - keep on going, we trust them, they have a lot to be proud of. They are stronger than ever and we're stronger than ever."