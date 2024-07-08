A woman in her 60s was killed in a car accident on Sunday night near Beit Dagan in central Israel.

According to Kan News, the casualty was a tourist from Russia.

The second vehicle involved in the accident had been stolen from Rehovot. Police arrested the driver of the stolen vehicle, a resident of Ramallah in his 20s who did not have authorization to be in Israeli territory. Following the accident, he was taken to Tel Hashomer Medical Center in moderate to severe condition.

MDA motorcycle unit EMT Gal Salhov recounted: "When we arrived at the scene, we saw two vehicles crushed, one of which lying on its roof. A woman in her 60s was trapped in an overturned vehicle, she was unconscious and suffered multi-system injuries. We treated her while extracting her from the vehicle and performed CPR after which we had to declare her dead. From the second vehicle, we extracted a man of approximately 30 who was conscious, he was suffering from multi-system injuries. We treated him and took him to the hospital in severe condition."

The police have not disclosed whether the accident occurred during a pursuit of the stolen vehicle.