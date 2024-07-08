The State Control Committee on Monday will hold a discussion regarding the matter of haredi IDF battalions, initiated by MK Meir Cohen of Yesh Atid.

Ahead of the meeting, Cohen ordered a survey on steps which could potentially increase the number of haredim enlisting in the IDF.

The survey, published by Maariv, showed that in response to the question, "If the IDF created a variety of units in which there were conditions which allow haredi men to preserve their lifestyle, would this increase the chance that more haredi men would enlist in the IDF?" over 60% of respondents answered in the affirmative.

According to the report, the percentage of respondents who believe that such adjustments would lead to more haredim enlisting is higher among older respondents (age 40 and up) and haredi and Sephardic respondents, especially those from the Chabad-Lubavitch community - who showed 93% support.

However, 72% of respondents are in principle opposed to haredim enlisting in the IDF at age 18. The lowest number of respondents who are against this are numbered among the Chabad-Lubavitch community, where just 60% oppose enlistment at age 18, compared to 76% of the Lithuanian-haredi community.

The survey also showed that even though the haredi community opposes enlistment in the IDF on principle, similar to its leadership, most haredim say that creating dedicated haredi units will significantly increase the number of hardim joining the army.