Yitzhak Cohen, a 37-year-old Israeli who went missing in the Philippines with his partner Geneva Lopez and was later found dead, may have been murdered by a debtor, Israel Hayom reported.

New details revealed following the location and identification of the bodies indicate that the deaths may have been connected to business gone wrong.

One of those involved in the murder admitted guilt during his interrogation, leading to the location of the couple's burial site. According to the report, there is a suspicion that local security forces were involved in the incident, since one of the central suspects is a former police officer, but as of now, the details of this matter are not yet clear.

The information received from those close to the family also showed that the suspect owed Cohen about a quarter of a million dollars. Cohen arrived at the area where the murder was carried out in order to receive a permit for the land which he was supposed to receive as part of the business deal he made with the suspect, but he did not return from the meeting.

According to sources close to the family, the investigation showed that Cohen and his partner were each shot twice, and were buried two weeks ago, until local investigative teams, accompanied by Cohen relatives currently in the country, succeeded in locating them.

Cohen's body is expected to be brought to Israel over the course of the week, after the appropriate permissions are received.