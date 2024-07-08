An IDF officer from the 82nd Armored Battalion of the 7th "Saar me-Golan" Armored Brigade was seriously injured in battle in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Monday morning.

The officer was taken for medical treatment and his family was notified.

On Sunday, it was cleared for publication that Major Jalaa Ibrahem , 25, from the Druze town of Sajur, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

Major Ibrahem was a Company Commander in the 601st Engineering Battalion, 401st Brigade. Jalaa is the 11th member of the Druze community to lose his life in the war.

He is survived by his mother and 12 siblings, many of whom serve in significant defense positions. Ibrahem is the fourth member of his family to serve in the Engineering Corps.

Since the start of the war, 679 soldiers have fallen. In addition, 4,097 have suffered various degrees of injury.