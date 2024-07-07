The prosecution published a rare clarification on Sunday in which it claimed that "much information was published regarding the Israel Police investigation into the suspected 'murder' of a Nukhba terrorist, which led to severe incitement against the prosecutors and the police."

Therefore, the Prosecution decided to reveal facts regarding the case. "In December 2023, an investigation was opened due to information that was received regarding the theft of weapons from Yamam officers who were killed in the battles on October 7th. In light of the information, an investigation was held which led to the indictment of R. on charges of weapons crimes and impersonation, and he was detained until the end of the investigation process.

"Another suspect, S., was also investigated and during his investigation, written statements by him from the time were found in which he allegedly confessed to the killing of several terrorists, who he and others captured alive, as well as severe acts of violence against terrorists which were not during combat," the Prosecution added.

It further noted that "after examining the matter, it was decided that these messages, in which the suspect admitted to allegedly causing the death of the terrorists who were caught alive, justify questioning him with a warning. During his questioning, it was clarified that the statements were boastful. We will also add that during searches in the home of the suspect S., an illegal handgun and parts of a rifle were found and he was questioned with a warning for that as well."

In addition, the statement discussed the suspicion regarding the murder of a Palestinian Arab and leaving his body in the Gaza envelope, mostly concerning the suspect R. "As stated, R. is detained until the end of the investigation for an indictment for the weapons' case. The current accusation against him is due to a video in which he is seen beating a Palestinian who was tied up in his vehicle. This video is joined by additional alleged evidence. Forensic examinations found that the Palestinian who was beaten in his vehicle was found dead and his body was not identified.

"The Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court ruled in its decision to authorize search and arrest warrants against R. and others since 'this case has a reasonable suspicion of murder, and this is in the sensitive circumstances described to me by the applicant's representative on the first day of the war. In light of those sensitive circumstances, it is possible to understand the continuation of the investigation process and the fact that the requests were only brought several months after the investigation process into the death ended.' The Prosecution accompanies the investigation which is managed by the Israel Police and will work to make a decision as quickly as possible.

"The State Prosecution sees with severity inciting baseless reports against the prosecutors which accompanied this investigation and in fact make them fair targets. These reports are only meant to scare the prosecutors from performing their jobs professionally and fairly. Any attempt to castigate these prosecutors and the Prosecution's work in general and to connect law enforcement with attempts to harm the State of Israel will not succeed. The law enforcement system will continue to work according to the law, without fear, and bias," the statement concluded.