The Prime Minister's Office on Sunday published Benjamin Netanyahu's red lines in the negotiations with Hamas for a hostage deal.

Netanyahu's office emphasized that "the Prime Minister's strong stance against attempts to stop the IDF's operations in Ragah is what brought Hamas to the negotiating table."

It further noted that "the Prime Minister continues to stand strongly for the principles that Israel already agreed on: 1. Any deal will allow Israel to return and fight until the war's goals are met. 2. Weapons will not be allowed to be smuggled to Hamas from the Gaza-Egypt border. 3. Thousands of armed terrorists will not be allowed to return to the northern Gaza Strip. 4. Israel will maximize the number of living hostages that will return from Hamas captivity.

"The outline that Israel agreed on and received President Biden's blessing will allow Israel to bring back the hostages without harming the war's goals," Netanyahu's office stated.