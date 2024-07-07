The IDF Spokesperson announced on Sunday that Major Jalaa Ibrahem, aged 25 from the Druze town of Sajur, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

Major Ibrahem was a Company Commander in the 601st Engineering Battalion, 401st Brigade.

Jalaa is the 11th member of the Druze community to lose his life in the war.

Earlier in the day, based on IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF struck a complex inside of which terrorists were operating and hiding in the area of a school building in Gaza City.

Simultaneously, the IDF struck a Hamas weapons manufacturing facility embedded by the terrorist organization in the area of the school.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken in order to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise aerial surveillance and additional intelligence.

The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law, exploiting civilian structures and population as human shields for its terror attacks against the State of Israel.