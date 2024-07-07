העדות של אלה אלקיים קבוצת רוזנבאום תקשורת

Nine months after the Black Sabbath and on the backdrop of the renewed negotiations for a hostage transaction, the advocacy project in cooperation with the hostage survivors is launching - with the help of AI technology, the world will have visual exposure to the most difficult and terrifying moments of the hostages in captivity.

“When they had me enter the house I was to be held in, I saw a weapon and started to cry. I was afraid that they will kill us.” (Testimony of Ella Elyakim, 8)

“The terrorists forced me to watch horror videos from October 7 – videos that no one should watch. If any of the captive children cried, the terrorist aimed a weapon at them and screamed at him to keep quiet!” (Testimony of Eytan Yahalomi, 12).

The project creators say that “we’ve reached the moment of truth – life or death. All world leaders, including our very own in Israel, must understand the implications if the negotiations fall through. We call all citizens of Israels to join and share.”

Today, July 7, 2024, we commemorate nine months since the Black Sabbath. On the backdrop of the hostage transaction that is taking shape, The project, Remember, launches today worldwide in order to shock world leaders and citizens and press toward facilitating a hostage transaction.

The project, created entirely with AI technology, visually and tangibly simulates the tough and shocking testimonies of hostage survivors that have been released from Hamas captivity, and originated in the understanding that advocacy is necessary now more than ever before – on the eve of renewing the negotiations for the release of the hostages.

Throughout the negotiations, another shocking video will be posted every few days to cry out for the hostages who wither away in the Hamas tunnels and cannot cry out themselves.

The project creator, Ofer Rosenbaum, is the owner of Rosenbaum Communications Group: “We’ve reached the moment of truth – the one where the fate of the hostages who wither away in Hamas tunnels is decided. life or death. The Remember project, done in cooperation with the hostage survivors, launches today to convey a concise and clear message to all world leaders, including our very own in Israel, on the implications if the negotiations fall through. We thank the hostage survivors for their contribution, despite their difficulties, to returning those left behind back to Israel.