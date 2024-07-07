A short while ago, based on IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF struck a complex inside of which terrorists were operating and hiding near a school building in Gaza City.

Simultaneously, the IDF struck a Hamas weapons manufacturing facility embedded by the terrorist organization in the area of the school.

Before the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise aerial surveillance and additional intelligence.

The IDF stated: "The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law, exploiting civilian structures and populations as human shields for its terror attacks against the State of Israel."