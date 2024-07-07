Photos of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich with bullet holes through his head have been circulating Palestinian Arab Telegram groups.

The picture shows Minister Smotrich with a bullet hole in his head with a quote of his saying: "The defense approach must change and Tulkarm must become a city of ruins."

A message in a Hebron-based group threatened: "We remind Smotrich of this hero: Ahmad Yassin, who nearly put a bullet through the middle of his head."

The message quoted the al-Qassam Brigades which stated last year: "We tell Smotrich that al-Qassam almost knocked on your door."

After visiting communities on the "seamline" with the PA-controlled areas of Samaria, Smotrich stated: "On Sabbat Simchat Torah (October 7th), The State of Israel experienced a terrible attack and we can not allow another attack. The Israeli defense approach must undergo a fundamental change regarding Gaza, Judea and Samaria, the north, and the seamline."

He added: "The threat from Tulkarm must be uprooted and disappear and Tulkarm must become a city of ruins. I told the local leaders that I am obliged to them and together with a professional team at the Finance Ministry I will create a set of tools and standards to help them increase the security of the communities and residents."