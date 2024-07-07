Newly elected UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday morning.

The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Netanyahu for his congratulations and said he looked forward to further deepening the close relationship between the two countries.

The leaders discussed the importance of regional security in the Middle East, and the Prime Minister said he was committed to continuing the UK and Israel’s vital cooperation to deter malign threats.

Starmer said the situation on the northern border of Israel was very concerning, and it was crucial all parties acted with caution.

Turning to the conflict in Gaza, he reiterated his condolences for the tragic loss of life following the October attacks. He then set out the clear and urgent need for a ceasefire, the return of hostages, and an immediate increase in the volume of humanitarian aid reaching civilians.

Starmer added that it was also important to ensure the long-term conditions for a two-state solution were in place, including ensuring the Palestinian Authority had the financial means to operate effectively.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.

The Prime Minister also spoke to Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas this morning.

He said he was pleased to be able to speak to President Abbas so early in his tenure, given the pressing issues in the region, ongoing suffering, and devastating loss of life in Gaza.

Starmer updated President Abbas on his immediate priorities, including securing a ceasefire, the return of hostages, an increase and acceleration in humanitarian aid, and financial support for the Palestinian Authority.

Discussing the importance of reform, and ensuring international legitimacy for Palestine, the Prime Minister said that his longstanding policy on recognition to contribute to a peace process had not changed, and it was the undeniable right of Palestinians.

The leaders also agreed to stay in close touch.