The Pennsylvania State Capitol building in Harrisburg was evacuated Saturday after a bomb threat was sent to lawmakers via email, ABC27 News reported.

The email, titled 'My Manifesto,' was sent shortly before 6 pm local time on Saturday night. According to the sender, multiple “highly lethal lead azide devices” had been placed around the Capitol building. Lead azide is a compound most commonly used in detonators for explosives.

The person who sent the threat claimed that the action was carried out "for Palestine" and threatened to continue to detonate explosives "every few hours" until US President Joe Biden went on national television to denounce the State of Israel.

Police immediately ordered the evacuation of the building and began searching the premises with the help of K9 police dogs. No explosives were found.

State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro (D) thanked the police and law enforcement "for their courage and professionalism protecting us, today and every day."

Bizzarro stated in a post to X: "I’m tired of the foolery and unhinged behavior. Let’s hope they find this menace."