They are afraid that what they did unto him, he will do unto them. That’s the crux of it all.

Up ahead, should Trump become president again, the Democrats foresee judgment days…karma well deserved. They know that they have, unjustly, tormented him every single day for eight years, and got away with it all that time because the Establishment was in their hands. They could not foresee their cruelties coming back to haunt them, until now.

Now they are afraid that payback is coming, and the reason they are so terrified is that they know that they have wronged him, and the nation. They know that they are guilty.

They will never admit it, of course. Instead, they shriek scare tactics…Trump will be a dictator…he will form death squads and concentration camps against his accusers.

It’s their way of saying, hey, don’t look at us. Look at him. Or, forget what we did. But beware of what he can do.

This is the same slander they used for those two impeachment trials against him, in the House, for no reason, no evidence, except to destroy him.

The nation’s business came to a stop…in fact the nation came to a stop…so that Adam Schiff and his cronies could pursue their wicked ways.

They will rue that day. Or so they fear.

In fact, they did derail him, and gave us Joe Biden…and the chickens have come home to roost. Biden is and always was a hopeless case, an inferior man, but together with the media, they constructed a false idol to be worshiped as president. Now, they’ve been caught red-handed for their falsehoods and their cover-ups.

Would you trust him driving a school bus?

For once, they can’t blame the Republicans, only themselves, and it’s quite a spectacle watching them fight Democrat against Democrat. Overnight, comeuppance arrived for Joy Reid, Joe Scarborough, Jimmy Kimmel, and the rest of them that can’t handle the truth…and where have you gone, Robert De Niro?

Finally, even The New York Times, and even the New Yorker cite Amendment 25 as the means to remove him from office, pronto.

Imagine that, from the same crowd that marked Trump, upon his election, as An American Tragedy. Tragedy, yes, but they called it on the wrong guy.

Now that he has embarrassed himself, and his Party, in plain sight, the task for the Democrats is how to dump Biden and replace him with another dunce.

The first one that comes to mind of course, is Kamala Harris. She is next in line anyway.

It would be easier for them to dismiss her, somehow, if she were some dumb blonde. Alas, no such luck. She is a dumb Woman of Color.

Special privileges come with this.

Other than Kamala, and California governor Gavin Newsom, the pickings are slim. Newsom may not be much, but he is handsome.

That’s how Democrats keep score. For the Israelis, if they had a say, they would choose none of the above. Trump, yes, but no Democrat can be counted on.

Kamala has a Jewish husband, Doug Emhoff, but does she have a Jewish heart? Silly question to ask of someone who is sympathetic to AOC and other members of the Squad.

Will he or won’t he? That is the question. Will Biden give it up, or stick it out.

In either case, the pundits keep saying that the Democrats are in big trouble. We hear that all day.

Aren’t they forgetting something? If the Democrats are in big trouble, America is in big trouble. The Democrats are the majority party.

They get 45 percent of the vote automatically. Republicans must scratch and claw for their successes.

Should the Democrats stick us with another nitwit, we all fall down together. ..and Trump is no shoo-in, despite the polls showing him ahead.

With help from the media, Democrats know how to finagle an election. Once before they tricked Trump from winning, and treated us with Joe Biden.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir , “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Contact here .

Jack Engelhard banner Courtesy

NOW AVAILABLE: The collection of Jack Engelhard’s op-eds, Writings, here