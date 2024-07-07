The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated that yesterday, a projectile was identified crossing from the area of Shejaiya in the northern Gaza Strip and falling in an open area in the vicinity of Nahal Oz. No injuries were reported.

A short while afterward, the IAF eliminated the terrorist who launched the projectile and struck the structure from which he carried it out.

Over the past day in the area of Shejaiya, IDF troops eliminated several terrorists, dismantled terror infrastructure sites, and located numerous weapons, including explosive devices, AK-47 rifles, machine guns, and pistols. During one of the activities, IDF troops dismantled a mortar and located an RPG, grenade, and an improvised explosive device.

Moreover, IDF troops are continuing a targeted, intelligence-based operational activity in the Rafah area in southern Gaza. Over the past day, the troops eliminated over 30 terrorists during close-quarters encounters and IAF strikes. Additionally, the IAF dismantled a ready-to-use rocket launcher in the area.

Furthermore, the IDF conducted an intelligence-based operation against the Khan Yunis municipality building, which the Hamas terrorist organization used for its terrorist activities. The building contained an operational tunnel shaft connected to underground terror infrastructure and was used as a gathering point for Hamas terrorist operatives. Based on IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF conducted a precise strike on the target. Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken in order to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the evacuation of the civilian population from the area.

The IDF stated, "The Hamas terrorist organization operates from within the humanitarian area and systematically violates international law, exploiting civilian structures and population as human shields for its terror attacks against the State of Israel. The IDF will continue to operate against terrorists and terror infrastructure."