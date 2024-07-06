In the last week, the 7th Brigade Combat Team has been operating under the command of the 98th Division. The soldiers are engaging in combat against terrorists, both above and below ground, and are eliminating them using tank fire and directing aerial fire.

During the operations in the Shejaiya area, the soldiers located underground tunnel shafts and confiscated weapons and long-range rockets indicating a renewed attempt by the enemy to establish a base in the area.

In addition, the soldiers destroyed booby-trapped explosives that the enemy had buried in the area.

Major Omer, an officer in Battalion 890, recalled, "We found a lot of enemy infrastructure here: weapons, long-range missiles which could reach central Israel, mortars of various types used to fire at the Gaza border region, and we neutralized this threat."

This week, during the fighting in the area, Captain Roy Miller z”l, of the Rotem Battalion, and Captain Elay Elisha Lugasi z”l, of the 75th Battalion, fell in combat.