The Nahal Brigade Combat Team is operating in the Rafah area under the command of the 162nd Division. The soldiers are carrying out scans in areas that were used by terrorists to prepare for combat, as well as locating operational tunnel shafts in residential buildings.

In one of the scans, soldiers of the Nahal Reconnaissance Unit located and dismantled an underground storage facility where weapons, explosives, cartridges and rockets were found.

During the activity in the last few days, the brigade's Fire Control Center destroyed the booby-trapped building where Sergeant Ori Itzchak Hadad fell.