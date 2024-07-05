Chairman of the National Unity party, Benny Gantz, sent on Friday, after his conversation with Prime Minister Netanyahu, a personal appeal to the PM, in which he asked him to take responsibility in dealing with a possible agreement that would enable the release of the hostages.

"Prime Minister, together eight months ago we made a brave and painful decision which had a heavy price and risks. We returned more than 100 hostages to their families and loved ones. We enabled the citizens of Israel to breathe once again. True, we are facing a cruel enemy.

It is true that It’s not all up to you. But you must show commitment, determination and true intentions this time also, even when the prices are higher. You know as well as I, that since the previous possible agreement, we have lost so many of the hostages who died in captivity. This is not the time to play ego games with the Minister of Defense, when the hostages are running out of time.

If you make the right decision and bring a responsible outline - you will have full support from my friends and I, and more importantly, you will have extensive national support from the entire nation. This is the right strategic decision. This is the Jewish thing to do."