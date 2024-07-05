Minister of Defense Itamar Ben Gvir clashed at the cabinet meeting last night (Thursday) with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and claimed that he was excluded from the significant discussions in which decisions are made.

Ben Gvir referred to the security consultation convened immediately after the cabinet meeting with the heads of the security establishment. "I understand that the real meeting is held right after ours. We are here as decoration, and after we finish you and Gallant sit with the heads of the security establishment and decide things. We are ornaments."

"I tell you, Mr. Prime Minister, that if you make decisions alone you will stand alone. Half a million people didn't elect me to sit in the Cabinet while the security establishment makes all the decisions," he claimed.

Minister Gamliel responded to the Minister of National Security: "You are threatening" and he replied "I am not threatening, this is reality. If you decide alone that you should not expect me to support the government afterward."

The Secretary of the Government noted in this context that there was always a limited body that made decisions. Ben-Gvir responded: "If I am not a partner, it means that you are excluding half a million people. In the end, you will be left alone."

Ben-Gvir also confronted the Chief of Staff who wondered why he was asked about the targeted killings of Hezbollah terrorists. "Who asks you these strange questions? The questions I hear are completely different. Why doesn't the IDF kill dozens or hundreds of terrorists in the north every day? Why not more?" The Chief of Staff responded: "I hear all the sides and from all directions."