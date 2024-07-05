Yesterday, a terrorist launched projectiles toward Kibbutz Nahal Oz. An IDF aircraft eliminated the terrorist two minutes after he carried out the launches.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that since the start of IDF operational activity in the area of Shejaiya, IDF troops have eliminated approximately 100 terrorists, dismantled more than 100 terrorist infrastructure sites, and located large amounts of weapons.

Over the past day, IDF troops eliminated a number of terrorists who fired at the troops in the area.

In addition, the troops eliminated dozens of armed terrorists in close-quarters encounters and by means of tank fire.

The IDF is continuing targeted, intelligence-based operational activity in the Rafah area. Over the past day, IDF troops eliminated dozens of terrorists and dismantled a number of booby-trapped structures in the area.

Over the past day, IDF troops eliminated a number of terrorists in central Gaza, including an armed terrorist who attempted to attack the troops and a terrorist cell that tried to plant explosives in the area.

Moreover, over the past day, the IAF struck over 50 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including booby-trapped structures, armed terrorist cells, and launch posts.