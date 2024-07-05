Ahead of the opening of the next school year, several major Hasidic communities are expected to join state religious education.

Discussions have been held between the Ministry of Education officials and representatives of senior Hasidic leaders with the aim of integrating the educational institutions of the Hasidic communities into state religious education.

According to sources involved in the matter, this marks the culmination of many processes with the institutions' managers and representatives of the communities.

Among the communities that may join the state-religious education are Belz, Sanz, Vizhnitz, Boyan, Biala, and Karlin. It is estimated that this involves about 18 schools with a total of between 5,000 and 7,000 students.

As part of the state religious education, there will be full core curriculum studies, including standardized tests and close supervision by the Ministry of Education, and the teachers will be state employees.

Religious studies will remain the exclusive responsibility of the institutions' management in each Hasidic community.