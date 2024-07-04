Three Israeli citizens have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a terrorist from the Hamas Nukhba Force following the massive attack carried out by the terrorist organization on October 7.

According to the suspicion, in the days after October 7, the suspects were in the Negev - they took the terrorist captive, restrained him, and killed him. The suspects are civilians who were not serving in the security forces at the time.

After they were arrested for questioning, the Tel Aviv District Court ordered their release.

The investigation began in January. One of the suspects has also been charged with impersonating a soldier and stealing weapons from IDF bases, while a second suspect admitted to traveling to the south on October 7 and being in the company of the first suspect during this period. The second suspect was also investigated on suspicion of stealing weapons from bases, but no indictment was filed against him.