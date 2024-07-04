Basem Naim, a member of Hamas' diplomatic bureau, denies the Israeli reports regarding the omission of the condition for a ceasefire during the first stage of the deal to end the War in the Gaza Strip.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Naim said that the Israeli reports about the issue are incorrect and that during the first stage, there will be a ceasefire between the sides and there will be negotiations regarding a permanent ceasefire.

According to him, Hamas proposed several ideas to overcome the differences between the two sides and to ensure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

A Hamas source told Hezbollah affiliate Al Mayadeen that the changes that Hamas made to the Israelis' last proposal draft do not change anything substantial.

On Wednesday, the head of Hamas' diplomatic bureau, Ismail Haniyeh. communicated with Turkish officials about the latest developments and said that Hamas is viewing the ongoing talks in a "positive spirit."

"We exchanged some ideas with the mediator brothers with the aim of stopping the aggression against our Palestinian people," said the Hamas statement quoted by AFP.