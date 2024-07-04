In a new video leaked Thursday on social media, former US President Donald Trump is seen cursing US President Joe Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump is seen in the footage in a golf cart next to his son Barron, saying: "How did I do with the debate the other night against that that old broken down pile of c---?"

"He's a bad guy. He just quit you know, he's quitting. I got him out of the race," Trump boasted.

"That means we have Kamala. I think she's going to be even better. She's so bad, she's so pathetic," he said.

"Can you imagine that guy with dealing with Putin, and the president of China, who's a fierce person, he's a fierce man, a very tough guy.''

"But they just announced he's probably quitting. I just keep knocking them out," Trump concluded.

On Wednesday night, the New York Times reported that Biden will consider dropping out of the race after his poor debate performance against Trump.

However, Biden emphasized in a conversation with close associates that he is still running for president and will consider withdrawing in the coming days if he fails to garner public support.

This coming Friday, Biden is expected to be interviewed on ABC and also participate in a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

A source described by the newspaper as a "Biden ally" said, "He knows that if he has two more events like this, we'll be in a different place."

Another senior adviser said that Biden is "well aware of the political challenge facing him."

The White House rejected the report and said, "If the newspaper had given us more than 7 minutes to respond, we would have told them that."