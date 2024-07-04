Kenneth Abramowitz is the founder of SaveTheWest.com.andauthor of “The Multifront War” This is his Thought of the Week.

(Editor: Dr. Rachel Ehrenfeld, President, American Center for Democracy)

An American Jew writes about the country that opened its doors to Jews:

We must remember and fully congratulate the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence, who risked their lives and fortune to create a separate sovereign country (of the original 13 unified states). Our brave soldiers fought against the world’s leading economic and military power. Persisting for seven difficult years, they won in 1781. In 1783, the Treaty of Paris was signed with the British, granting the newly sovereign United States of America control over the land east of the Mississippi River and south of the Great Lakes.

But in 1812, the British blocked and attacked the new country. Later, between 1861 and 1865, the British and French governments indirectly supported the Confederate revolt against the Union. After the Union victory in 1865, Americans mistakenly thought the country was finally unified and strong enough to be independent.

Fast-forward to the twentieth century: In 1917, the Communist Party in Russia vowed global domination and the spread of Communism worldwide. In 1949, Mao Zedong, Chairman of the Chinese Communist Party, established the People’s Republic of China, which is today determined to control the world.

China iStock

The Muslim Brotherhood, which preaches Political Islam, was established in Egypt in 1928. It is also seeking worldwide domination. In 1994, the Muslim Brotherhood established the Council of American Islamic Relations (CAIR) to promote Political Islam and to support the establishment of Sharia (Islamic law) in America, which directly contradicts the laws and values of the American Constitution and Bill of Rights.

Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas logos montage

The League of Nations was founded in 1923. In 1946, it transformed into the United Nations (UN). The UN then created more than ten sister organizations that took sovereign rights away from America and turned them over to unelected international organizations influenced by dictatorships and enemies of America.

In 1971, the World Economic Forum (WEF) was established as an “International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation”. This organization allows multi-national businesses to influence pertinent public policies affecting the US.

Meanwhile, the dramatic rise of social media companies during the past 25 years has led to massive censorship of conservative and nationalist voices. President Biden’s 2021 decision to open the US borders to everyone (purportedly and deceitfully described as “asylum seekers”) has led to the invasion of the country by at least 15 million unvetted illegal aliens from some 170 countries, many hostile and resentful of the US power and its culture. If this was not enough, most of the ideas of the current Democrat Party represent the interests of Communist, Islamist, and Globalist adversaries.

What should we do?

We gained independence in 1776, but are not behaving as an independent country. Indeed, we are destined to continue fighting for our independence in every generation.

On Independence Day this year, “We the People” must reaffirm our commitment to American values as enshrined in the Constitution and Bill of Rights. We must also seek real independence from our foreign enemies such as China, Russia, Iran, Qatar, and the UN, with the same fervor as our ancestors did in 1776.

Remember President Reagan’s 1967 warning:

“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”

____________________________________________________