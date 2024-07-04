The IDF Spokesperson's Unit cleared for publication on Thursday morning that Captain Roy Miller, 21, from Herzliya, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Miller served as a Platoon Commander in the Rotem Battalion of the Givati Brigade.

In the same incident, two soldiers from the Givati Brigade were seriously injured.

They were evacuated for medical treatment at a hospital, and their families were notified.

On Wednesday evening, it was cleared for publication that Captain Elay Elisha Lugasi was killed in battle in the Gaza Strip.

During the incident in which Lugasi fell, three soldiers from the 75th Battalion, 7th Brigade were severely injured.

The soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at the hospital. Their families have been notified.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was cleared for publication that Sergeant Aleksandr Iakiminskyi , 19, from Nahariya, was murdered in the stabbing attack at a mall in Karmiel.

Another soldier from the battalion was seriously injured in the attack.

Iakiminskyi eliminated the terrorist, Joad Rabia', an Israeli Arab, about 20 years of age, from the Nahef Local Council, which is very close to Karmiel.