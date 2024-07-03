MK Sharren Haskel (United Right) revealed on Wednesday that her 88-year-old grandmother was violently attacked in France.

She was attacked on Monday after she was seen wearing a Star of David necklace. She submitted a complaint to the local police and said she was attacked by two individuals who came from behind.

When submitting the complaint, she reported that she was hit in the face, her teeth broke and one of the assailants threw her to the ground and shouted: "Dirty Jew, dirty old lady, this is what you deserve."

MK Haskel wrote: "Antisemitism in France has been on the rise for a while already, since October 7th it became unbearable and the French government ignores it, the French government allows the spread of a blood libel against Israel and as a result, the Jewish community suffers violence, rape, murder."

MK Sharren Haskel

She shared: "My 88-year-old grandmother was attacked by Arab thugs and I have no hope in the French authorities to deal with it.

"The Israeli government must wake up and lead the fight against the exploding antisemitism. The Jewish community in the world is an integral part of us and we have a great responsibility to them. I call on the Jews of the diaspora like my grandmother to return to their national, cultural, and historical home. We have one home."

MK Gideon Sa'ar commented: "I am shocked by this violent antisemitic incident, which exemplifies what diaspora Judaism in general and especially French Jews are experiencing now. I call on the authorities in France to work with determination to investigate this incident and bring those responsible to justice. I send my wishes to your grandmother."