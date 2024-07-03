The al-Quds Brigades, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's militant wing, is escalating their psychological warfare concerning the Israeli hostages that they have been holding since October 7th.

The terror organization claimed in a statement that several Israeli hostages attempted to commit suicide due to their frustration with the neglect of their matter by the Israeli government and the change in attitude towards them by the operatives who guard them.

The organization noted that the conditions of the Israeli hostages have been made worse in response to the supposed killing of civilians in Nuseirat by the IDF (during the hostage rescue operation), the "torture" of security prisoners in Israel, and the worsening of their conditions.

According to the al-Quds Brigades, the treatment of the Israeli hostages is directly affected by the treatment of the security prisoners and it will continue to get worse as long as the Israeli government continues its current policies.

At the same time, the al-Quds Brigades published a message of condolences to Hezbollah on the death of Muhammad Neamah Naser, the commander of the organization's Aziz unit.

In the message, the organization noted that the al-Quds Brigades appreciate and are proud of the assistance he gave to the organization, and his elimination will strengthen the determination to continue on the path of Jihad and sacrifice.