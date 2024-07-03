Adina Zahavi a”h (45) passed away Monday morning, one day after she went back into the burning flames again and again to rescue 8 of her 9 children.

A fire that started from an e-bike battery left plugged in near the couch turned out to be deadly, injuring 19 in addition to Adina. 7 of the Zahavi children and Adina’s husband Aryeh were also injured in the blaze, but Adina was the only one evacuated to a Jerusalem hospital in serious condition. She succumbed to her injuries and the effects of severe smoke inhalation, passing away on Monday morning.

Her son Michael ben Adina Batsheva is still in the hospital with burns and in need of prayers.

Adina grew up in Oceanside, NY, and made aliyah 20 years ago. She raised a beautiful family of 9 children together with her husband Aryeh in the beautiful surroundings of Kochav Yaakov.

Adina a”h acted with true heroism to save her children’s lives. The Zahavis lost their mother and their entire home was completely destroyed. Now, a Zahavi Family Fund has been set up to provide for the 9 orphans now and into the future.

