The battles in Ukraine continue to claim Jewish blood: a Jewish soldier, named Anton Bezkanetsny who fell in the war, was laid to rest on Tuesday in the city of Nikolaev, Ukraine.

"It was a very difficult, truly heartbreaking funeral for a Jewish soldier who fell in the war," city Rabbi and Chabad emissary, Rabbi Shalom Gottlieb, said.

"The soldier was hit twice by two missiles on the battlefield, and his injury was so severe that not all of his body could be buried. Only part of it was identified and rescued from the front lines."

Rabbi Gottlieb, along with several community Jews, accompanied Bezkanetsny on his final journey.

"The soldier belonged to our community. His mother also lived in Nikolaev," said the Rabbi. "Throughout the war there were Jewish casualties in the military forces, but this is the first time that a soldier from our community was killed.

"The Ukrainian army treated us very respectfully and accompanied us throughout the burial procedure in a dignified manner."