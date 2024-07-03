Rabbi Shlomo Ben Eliyahu, Rabbi of the Asher Regional Council, spoke to Israel National News - Arutz Sheva about the challenges that those evacuated from their homes because of the impending war on the northern border are suffering.

"What a great nation and a great light. The evacuated residents of the north are residing in hotels. What love, unity, giving. I come every week to encourage these people, give Torah lessons and a little Yiddishkeit, and I hear about unusual acts of kindness and giving," says Rabbi Ben Eliyahu.

Rabbi Ben Eliyahu adds that, "The residents of Tiberias do laundry for the evacuees in the hotels. It's wonderful to see, the Jewish Nation is alive. What unity. It’s uplifting. Every day I send the residents something positive, wise – a glass half full. It is not clever to see the glass half empty. We must see the glass as half full, and be encouraged by that, because otherwise we have nothing to do."

"From here I call on the decision makers – we have had enough. The residents have no more patience – do something to bring us home," concluded the Rabbi Ben Eliyahu.