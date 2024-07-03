On Wednesday, July 3, 2024, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana announced the establishment of a new friendship group between the Houses of Representatives of Israel and the US and awarded letters of appointment to two Knesset members, from the coalition and the opposition, who will serve jointly as the chairpersons of the group.

The friendship group will promote common areas of interest for both countries, hold exchanges of knowledge and expertise, and foster cooperation in a variety of fields.

The declarations and the delivery of nomination papers took place in the Knesset library’s news room, in the following order:

Knesset Speaker, Amir Ohana

Chairman of the US-Israel Friendship Group, Congressman David Kustoff

US Ambassador to Israel, Jack Lew

Joint-Chairpersons of the US-Israel Friendship Group