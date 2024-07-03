רימון גז התפוצץ בבית עם ילדים תושבי המאחז

More than 70 Military Police teams arrived on Wednesday morning to evacuate the Tzur Harel outpost in the Benjamin region. According to the Civil Administration, rioters set fire to a vehicle and tires at the entrance to the site, in order to delay the evacuation.

Local residents threw stones at the security vehicles damaging the vehicle of a lieutenant colonel. The fire department reports that a team of firefighters was attacked with stones and paint, leading to the shutdown of a bulletproof truck. One of the security vehicles was also put out of service after its diesel tank was damaged when rocks were thrown at it.

After the violent evacuation, it was reported that Military Police forces fired gas grenades directly into a family's home, while the parents and their 3 small children were inside the house. The gas grenade exploded near the cooking gas cylinders at the entrance to the house and surrounded the family's house with tear gas, while the family was trapped inside. Rescue teams that arrived at the scene treated two children who were suffering from shortness of breath.