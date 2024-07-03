English Singer Roger Waters, who is known for his constant pro-Palestinian stance, was a guest on British presenter Piers Morgan's show and denied the atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7th.

"All the filthy disgusting lies that the Israelis told after October 7, about burning babies and women being raped were completely …" Waters claimed. Morgan interrupted his words and emphasized: "actually women were raped."

Waters responded: "They weren’t raped" and Morgan replied: "Yes, they were." To this Waters replied: "Well, there’s no evidence."

The presenter corrected him and indicated that "It has been established by the UN. There is extensive evidence of sexual assault and rape. Also we know what Hamas broadcast on social media."

At this point, Waters turned to his left and, speaking to himself, said 'Roger, calm down. Don’t sink to his level. Alright, I won’t. Stop shouting."