For over eight months, IDF soldiers and reservists have been engaged in a continuous struggle against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

The intense and exhausting combat has taken a significant toll on the soldiers physically, mentally, and socially, as they face daily challenges under harsh and demanding conditions.

The confrontations in the Gaza Strip have been characterized by highly intense and dangerous combat in a dense urban environment.

The fighting has become a daily routine for the soldiers, many of whom are required to perform arduous tasks such as patrols, sweeps, and securing areas.

Additionally, there are soldiers involved in critical roles such as operating defense systems, managing logistics, and treating the wounded.

They dedicate themselves to protecting all of us, paying a very heavy personal price.

The Physical and Mental Impact

A prolonged period of relentless combat takes a heavy toll on the soldiers and reservists. They must cope with constant stress and psychological pressure, lack of sleep, and separation from their families and friends.

Many soldiers experience chronic fatigue, injuries, and feelings of isolation and detachment. Mental injuries, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), are also an integral part of their daily struggle.

Support from the Army and Society

The IDF recognizes these difficulties and invests significant resources to provide the necessary support for the soldiers.

The military’s mental health unit diagnoses and treats soldiers in need of assistance, and the army runs programs to improve the mental and physical well-being of the combatants.

However, this is still not enough given the increasing number of severe cases of soldiers collapsing under the mental strain.

Therefore, civilian organizations also offer support and assistance to soldiers and reservists, including treatment programs, counseling, and guidance.

One such organization is "Netzah Israel," which helps soldiers and their families in any possible way.

The close circles of the soldiers—their families and friends—play a crucial role in supporting them. Families deal with uncertainty and constant worry for their loved ones' safety.

While they serve as an anchor of support and love for the soldiers, they themselves need support as they face the burden alone at home while their loved ones are on the front lines for extended periods.

IDF soldiers and reservists, along with their families, are in a difficult period of ongoing combat in Gaza, facing significant physical and mental challenges.

Despite the hardships, they continue to carry out their missions with dedication and professionalism, receiving support from the army and the surrounding community. The hope is that the ongoing effort will eventually bring peace and security to Am Israel and a better future for the soldiers and their families.

