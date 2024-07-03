Brigadier General Amir Avivi, chairman of the IDSF and former commander of the IDF School of Engineering, spoke to Israel National News - Arutz Sheva on the continued clearing of Hamas tunnels even now, almost nine months since the outbreak of the Gaza war.

Avivi started by talking of significant information that must be taken into account: "The size and strength of Hamas are similar to ISIS at its peak. At the time there were about 35-40 thousand combat soldiers, who were much less skilled than Hamas, with much less significant infrastructure. They had many volunteers from all over the world and ISIS faced an entire coalition of Americans, Russians and Europeans, who fought there for years and razed the cities to the ground."

"We have to understand that it will take time to eliminate this monster that we created in Gaza," says Avivi and says that even after six weeks of fighting in Operation Defensive Shield, during the operation itself and taking over the cities, the IDF continued to operate in the area for about five years to achieve the required results. We must be patient and, above all, make sure that conditions will not allow such a monster to rise up again in Gaza in the future. We need to internalize this lesson and stop the madness that allows terrorist armies to rise up around us."

The era of the tunnels began, says Avivi, at the beginning of the Oslo period and as Israel withdrew from those areas, they took on their own strength. "I was the engineering officer of the Gaza Division in 1997, three years after Oslo, and even then we uncovered 35 tunnels on the border between Rafah in Gaza and Rafah in Egypt. This means that immediately after Oslo they started digging tunnels. At first these tunnels were used for smuggling and in the early 2000s they were converted into incendiary tunnels that exploded under the outposts. After the Disengagement they became offensive tunnels into our territory and defensive tunnels all over Gaza."

So how did it happen that since 1997 we have known about dozens of tunnels and yet we closed our eyes and ignored them? "We can talk and talk about the idea of ​​going to Oslo, but after we had already gone and decided to risk our situation by handing over Gaza and Jericho first, without giving up on settlements and the Philadelphi Axis, we said we would test if it would work and then move forward. Already in 1996 it was clear that the process had failed 100 percent. Israel saw this failure and discussed what was the right thing to do. Instead of stopping, which is what normal thinking people do, the state decided to withdraw from cities in Judea and Samaria as well and, of course, the same thing happened there – the construction of a crazy weapons industry that leads to an Intifada with over 1,000 dead. Once again, the state did not learn the lessons. It did the opposite of what should have been done, thirty years continuously."

"That's why," says Avivi, after the October 7th disaster, "each and every one who made these disastrous decisions should go home. Any logical person cannot grasp the level of madness that has gone through this country in the last thirty years," he says and states that he is talking about both decision-makers in politics and in the army.

"I envisioned October 7th already twenty years ago. When they decided on the Disengagement, it was clear where it was going and out of a kind of existential fear, I founded the IDSF four years ago. We understood that there must be a sane, serious and professional voice that would make it clear to the public and the decision-makers what dangers Israel is facing and what can strengthen Israel's security."

Avivi says that, unfortunately, "Even after October 7th, I am hearing commentators and decision-makers in the army who still haven't learned anything and are still talking about withdrawals. One of the things we are doing in the IDSF is to present an organized, logical and long-term plan that will enable such a reality and will allow people to a life of prosperity and security with minimal risk."

To our question how much longer he estimates we will continue to uncover tunnels and destroy them throughout the Gaza Strip, Avivi responds saying that, "we still have not yet discovered a very large part of the tunnels. This is a process that will take years to clear. Much more work is needed. In this kind of fighting there is the initial stage where we have to break down the enemy and take control. But the longer part of the process is clearing the area and dismantling the infrastructure. This will take years and we will need patience to deal with it."