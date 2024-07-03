Security forces began an operation on Wednesday morning to evacuate illegal buildings that were erected in the Oz Zion outpost in Binyamin.

More than 70 Military Police teams and many other forces are participating in the evacuation of the recently erected buildings.

Upon the arrival of the teams, rioters set fire to tires and a car on the entrance road to the site. In addition, they threw stones at police forces and their vehicles. One of the vehicles was totaled after its diesel tank was damaged.

The military forces took steps to disperse demonstrations against rioters at the site.

In addition, some protesters locked themselves in the buildings, and several stuck their feet in concrete.