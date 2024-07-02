A 20-year-old soldier was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murdering a terrorist from the Hamas Nuhkba Force who had been captured.

Channel 12 News reported that the soldier, who served in the Kfir Brigade, was arrested at his home and will be brought tomorrow for a hearing on the extension of his detention.

In his defense, the suspect claimed: "On October 7, my friends and I went down south. We saw a fierce battle that was going on between the Yamam soldiers and the Nukhba terrorists. Unfortunately, some of our soldiers were killed. We continued to fight and eliminated the terrorists."

The investigator responded, "You yourself interrogated a terrorist in the field, then you shot him in the head. That's why you're suspected of murder."

The soldier maintained, "I did not murder any terrorist, but I eliminated the terrorists who were there and shot at us."

It was also reported that the suspect was detained for questioning several times in the last few months on suspicion of several other offenses, including stealing weapons from the IDF, but no indictment was filed against him in those cases.