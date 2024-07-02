Two Haredi soldiers, Yossi Reis and Liron Matalon, who serve in Galatz [army radio], just wanted to eat some fries at McDonald's.

Afterwards, they posted a photograph on their personal Instagram, without realizing what was about to happen next.

Within hours, their photo spread throughout the Arab media and caused an uproar, alongside calls for boycotting the popular food chain. Among other comments, some responded that "McDonald's feeds soldiers and supplies them with weapons".

"We were in shock," said Reis in an interview with Channel 12 News, "we realized something was happening when our friend called to tell us that our photo had spread all over pro-Palestinian media."

"We went in to look and saw that it had already been shared thousands of times on large pages. We only went to eat fries. We haven't received any personal hate messages, but it's crazy what has happened from one picture of us eating fries."