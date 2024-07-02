IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi today visited the resting areas in the Kerem Shalom area, accompanied by the Head of the Technological and Logistics Directorate (J4), MG Michel Yanko, the Head of the Logistics Department, BG Moti Mizrahi, the Chief Technology and Maintenance Officer, BG Ariel Shima, the Chief Logistics Officer, BG Haim Malki, and additional commanders.

In addition, the Chief of the General Staff toured an advanced logistics center established in the Gaza Strip and had a conversation with the commanders and soldiers.

"In the Rafah Brigade, what we’ve seen with our own eyes, and I don't want to say something out of thin air, we count over 900 terrorists killed, including commanders, at least one battalion commander, many company commanders and many operatives. The current effort, and the reason we are working here week after week, is now focused on the destruction of the terrorist infrastructure and the destruction of the underground infrastructure, which takes time. Therefore, this is a long campaign, because we do not want to leave Rafah with the terrorist infrastructure intact. There are those we eliminated underground, and some that tried to emerge above ground, and we eliminated them," Halevi said.

He added, "And this ongoing effort of ours, this pursuit, is very, very important. They should feel exhausted, while we feel energized and determined. When we move to the next phase, we will adapt appropriate measures for that phase, bring new tactics, provide logistical support in a different way that fits that phase, and all these things ultimately are focused by our determination, perseverance, and patience, wearing down the other side and accomplishing our missions. A lot of willpower, a lot of patience and perseverance, and the results will speak for themselves going forward. Great appreciation, thank you."