Liora Argamani, mother of rescued hostage Noa Argamani, who passed away yesterday following a long battle with cancer, is being laid to rest on Tuesday evening.

Her daughter Noa paid tribute to her: "My mother, the best friend I ever had, the most beautiful and strongest person I have ever known in my life. I am standing here today and I still cannot digest. Against all odds I am here. Thank you. I am glad that I got to see you at least one more time. Thank you for the 26 years that I had the privilege of being by your side."

“I learned a lot from you. You travelled around the world with me and made me a strong human being. The tools you gave me are tools I could not obtain anywhere else. Every time it was difficult you pushed me forward. I promise you that I will continue to follow your path. I promise you that I will take care of dad. I promise you that I will be just as strong as you are. Mom, you will always be with me, no matter where I go and who I meet. Like you taught me when I was a little girl – ‘I love you to the sky and back’."

Sixty-one year old Liora, has been fighting severe brain cancer for more than three years. Documenting the moments of Noa's abduction, the Argamani family's story became one of the symbols of Hamas cruelty in the world, when Liora pleaded to US President Biden to fulfill her last wish - to see Noa one more time.