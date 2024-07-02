The Home Front Command has launched a technological platform, which enables users to install the Home Front Command App on smart TVs and receive alerts on the television screen, even while using Apps, such as Netflix, YouTube, Disney and others.

The new technology, developed in recent months by the Home Front Command and the IT Division, enables smart TVs to also be used to sound sirens, by playing a rising and falling sound and displaying a warning on the TV screen in real time.

This video clips shows how the App appears on the television screen [including sounding real time sirens].

הדגמה של היישומון (כוללת אזעקה מוקלטת) דובר צה"ל

Expanding the warning method increases the number of citizens who will receive the warnings and enables users to select a targeted warning dependent on their location.

The Home Front App is built in a way that supports the characteristics of smart construction of noise-insulated buildings and is suitable for watching smart TVs.

The App is adapted to Android TV devices and was created as part of the Home Front Command’s multi-year development program, entitled "Warning, the Next Generation,” in order to improve and create innovative technological systems, which were significantly accelerated due to the war.

The head of the IDF Alarm Unit, Lt. Col. Itai Zamir, noted that "the launch of the Home Command TV App is an important step in realizing the need for warnings in the state-of-the-art technological world. The Alarm Unit works around the clock to maintain the efficiency of the existing systems and develop innovative technologies. This is our commitment to the citizens, and we will continue to be dedicated to our responsibility."

The following video explains how to use the App on a smart television.