The management of Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa ordered urgent measures on Monday to control the outbreak of infections discovered in several departments of the hospital.

The diseases are resistant bacteria of the types Acinetobacter and Klebsiella, and a fungus of the type Candida auris. The hospital noted that, "These infections do not endanger healthy people, but for patients with weakened immune systems, they can cause life-threatening complications."

It was also reported that "dealing with such infections poses a special challenge in hospitals with high occupancy in emergency and internal departments around the world in recent years."

Prof. Miki Halberthal, director of Rambam, instructed that in the departments where the infection was detected, medical staff must work in full protective clothing when moving between patients, and in addition, new patients will not be admitted until the outbreak is controlled.

There was also an instruction to brief the families of patients visiting the departments about protection and the importance of hand hygiene.