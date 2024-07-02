An IDF soldier made waves after triggering a global movement, backed by the Shomrei Yisroel organization. Soldiers and civilians alike have hailed him as a hero for combatting widespread fatigue in the IDF. With the Israeli sun burning overhead, the army tents become overheated, making proper rest impossible. The frightening reality is that soldiers in battle are less than 100% alert.

With no choice, one soldier took matters into his own hands and went public, triggering a mass movement. Ron, a father, engineer, and IDF soldier wrote, “It’s impossible to rest, and my friends and I have had sleepless nights, despite knowing the disadvantage that imposes on us.”

A movement was created to sponsor air-conditioning units to be installed in army tents. The public was appalled to hear about army living conditions and stepped up to give soldiers much-needed relief from the heat.

Hundreds of units have been requested, but a significant obstacle has been the lack of funding. The entire organization is donor-based, and nothing can be done without help from the public. Each unit costs $375, with full installation reaching over $1,000. Readers can significantly improve soldiers' living conditions by sponsoring air-conditioning units.

Unless something is changed, Israel will continue to put fatigued soldiers into battle.

