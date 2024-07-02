Likud MK Amit Halevi has demanded that Construction and Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf act to evacuate the UNRWA compound in Jerusalem's Maalot Dafna neighborhood.

In a letter, Halevi noted that at the end of May, UNRWA received an official letter demanding that the organization leave the site within 30 days. These 30 days ended on Sunday, June 31.

"UNRWA is grossly ignoring the request of a sovereign nation," Halevi wrote, stressing that the government must use all tools at its disposal to enforce the matter.

In his opinion, Israel should declare UNRWA to be illegally infiltrating Israeli territory, with everything that designation entails, and prevent anyone from entering the site.

Halevi also said that the process must be coordinated with the police and energy ministry, so as to prevent any type of fuel from entering the gas station which operates at the site in an illegal fashion.

"In addition, action should be taken to issue orders to close the gas station, through the energy Ministry and the Environmental Protection Ministry," he explained. The amount of water provided to the building should also be reduced, as should the flow of electricity, and the removal of garbage from the facility should be stopped.

"It is unnecessary to tell you that this is not a regular invasion and takeover of State lands, but rather an organization which was a senior and active partner in the most terrible massacre in the history of the State of Israel," Halevi added. "All of its employees, with nearly zero exceptions, or their spouses, are members of Hamas. Hundreds of its employees were soldiers in Hamas' organized fighting force, and dozens of its officials are Hamas officials."

"There are many steps which the government of Israel must take in order to remove this organization from the world. The first and most elementary step is not to allow them to continue their antisemitic activities from within a structure in Israel's capital city, on land belonging to the State."