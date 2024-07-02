תיעוד מפעילות הכוחות ברצועה צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF operations against terrorist operatives and infrastructure continue in the areas of Shejaiya, Rafah, and central Gaza

In the area of Rafah, IDF troops identified and ambushed an armed terrorist squad advancing in a vehicle toward them. The troops fired at the terrorists and eliminated them. In addition, the IAF struck and dismantled several terrorist infrastructure sites in the area over the past day.

IDF troops continue operational activity in the area of Shejaiya. An IAF aircraft, in cooperation with ground troops, conducted strikes during which terrorists were eliminated and dozens of terrorist infrastructure sites above and below ground were dismantled, including tunnel shafts, weapons storage facilities, and a structure from which an anti-tank missile was fired at the troops.

Additionally, during targeted raids conducted in the area, IDF troops located large amounts of weapons, including AK-47 rifles, military vests, and additional military equipment.

Over the past day, during targeted raids in the central Gaza Strip, IDF troops eliminated terrorists in close-quarters combat and located weapons and large amounts of military equipment.

Furthermore, the IAF struck approximately 30 terror targets, including weapons storage facilities, terrorist infrastructure sites, and Hamas military structures over the past day.

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל