Israel is expected to begin a ground offensive in Lebanon against Hezbollah in the second half of July.

According to the German publication Bild, Western diplomats estimated in a conversation with the newspaper that if Hezbollah does not stop shelling Israeli territory, the ground operation in Lebanon will begin in the third or fourth week of July.

The newspaper also reported that Hezbollah does not intend to stop shelling Israel and insists on the demand to stop the war in Gaza first.

Earlier today, fighter jets attacked two military structures where terrorists operated in the areas of Aitron and Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon, along with military structures and terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Marjaba, Hula, and Qlayaa in southern Lebanon.

Last night, Hezbollah launched several UAVs towards the northern Golan Heights. One UAV exploded, injuring 18 soldiers - one seriously and the rest slightly.

The soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital, and their families were notified. A preliminary investigation revealed that the defense systems detected the UAV, but the Iron Dome system failed to intercept it.