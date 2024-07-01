After a serious threat to the IDF was reported, more soldiers opened up describing the severe effects of overheating in army tents.

“When my friends and I come into our tents for a few minute break, we spend our entire break tossing and turning in bed, unable to rest due to the heat in the tent. There’s a limit to how many times you can flip your pillow before you give up. The reality is that we need those rests to keep ourselves hyper-alert.”

This is the frightening reality of IDF soldiers tasked with highly sensitive missions nationwide. Their army tents are suffocatingly hot due to the blazing Israeli sun, and widespread fatigue has been reported as soldiers find it impossible to rest.

Activists, including the organization Shomrei Yisroel, have spearheaded an initiative to combat the heat by installing air-conditioning units in army tents, providing critically needed relief from the heat. A donor and partner in the initiative from the Tel Aviv district shared, “If there is something tangible that civilians can do to help with the war effort, I feel an obligation to step in.”

This entire initiative is donor-based, and the installation of units in army tents across Israel is dependent on the public’s generosity. Reaction has been strong, and Jews worldwide have joined the movement to strengthen the IDF.

Readers can have a part in preventing fatigued frontline soldiers by sponsoring air-conditioning units. In the words of an IDF soldier, “As a soldier on the frontline, I can’t stress enough how critical this is to keep our army alert and energized. For the safety of every soldier giving up his life to protect Israel, please give our soldiers relief from the unbearable heat!”

