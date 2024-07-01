The chief of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation of Ontario made a statement through the Indigenous Embassy in Jerusalem to declare his people's support for Israel.

"The struggle Israel is facing right now is similar in more ways than one to the struggles of indigenous people around the world, particularly that of the First Nations," he declared.

"Our belief is that we should stand with Israel, and also that we should defend the ways that we do that. If there is a situation where people are speaking about Israel and the Jewish people, we need to bring correction, education, and intervention."

"We understand that history is evolving, and we have made up our minds. We firmly believe that your struggle is our struggle here in North America, and probably of indigenous peoples around the world."